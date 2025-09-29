Blazers' Damian Lillard Reveals Clear Timeline on Return
Newly re-signed Portland Trail Blazers All-Star point guard Damian Lillard looked at home being photographed in the Blazers' signature red, white and black colorway during the media day festivities at Moda Center on Monday.
The 35-year-old saw his $112.6 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks stretched and waived over the summer. He'll now net $22.5 million over five seasons to not play in Milwaukee. After the buyout, he decided to return to Portland on a three-year, $41.6 million deal. Lillard has a player option for 2027-28.
But the 6-foot-2 Weber State product got candid about his fate this season during a presser, per Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report.
"It's a little weird but not weird at all, at the same time," Lillard said of his Portland return.
When asked if he envisions returning from the likely career-altering Achilles tendon tear that knocked him out of the playoffs and made him affordable for the Trail Blazers this summer, Lillard revealed that he isn't planning to return to the hardwood before 2026-27.
"I don't plan on it," Lillard noted. "I feel like if this team is a 1 seed [without me], they probably got it. I'm trying to be as healthy as possible."
Per Highkin, Lillard went on to unpack the feedback he's gotten so far from both medical trainers and other players who have previously weathered the storm of Achilles tendon tears.
"Don't try to be the guy who does it 'in record time.' There's a lot you have to work through," Lillard said. "It usually takes a little bit longer."
Lillard was one of three Eastern Conference All-Stars during last year's playoffs to tear his Achilles, although he's eight years older than ailing All-NBA Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum and a full decade older than All-NBA Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Lillard's Future Portland Prospects, Post-Achilles
Given Lillard's age, mileage and size, it may be unfair to expect him to reach All-Star status again, even when he is at full strength.
But he's still a remarkable 3-point shooter and an instinctual passer, and could have plenty left to give Portland during the last two years of his deal.
