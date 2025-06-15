Blazers' Deni Avdija Named Serious Trade Target For West Rival: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers are entering an offseason that could see the team make some big moves. After just missing the playoffs this past season, Portland could be very aggressive in terms of upgrading the roster.
The young core on the roster showed a lot of growth and promise this year, giving the front office some things to think about. Portland has a few players on the roster that could interest opposing teams, and maybe this is the summer that the organization makes some deals.
But one name that has gained steam in trade talks is forward Deni Avdija. Avdija just completed his first year with the Trail Blazers, and while it remains unlikely for Portland to move him, the team may consider it for the right price.
According to Chris Dodson of ClutchPoints, the Memphis Grizzlies are looking to make a big push to land Avdija from the Trail Blazers.
"Sources tell ClutchPoints the Grizzlies are doing their due diligence on Avdija as the NBA Draft approaches. The highly competitive Chauncey Billups and Scoot Henderson-led Trail Blazers are understood to be weighing whether to continue building around young talents like Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe, and Henderson or leverage their well-seasoned assets for future draft picks in a loaded 2026 class."
Avdija was great for the Trail Blazers this past season, averaging 16.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. The young forward also shot 36.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line, offering strong shooting ability.
The Trail Blazers quickly saw what Avdija could do and took advantage of his ability throughout the season. Portland would likely need to be offering something that they couldn't refuse to trade him away after such a strong season.
But the Grizzlies just completed a big trade with the Orlando Magic, gaining multiple first-round draft picks that they could present to Portland. If Memphis is serious about going after Avdija, the Trail Blazers may have to at least listen to what they could offer.
Portland is in a good place as the offseason gets going. But if they want to take that next step toward real contention, some tough decisions will need to be made this summer.
