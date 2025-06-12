Blazers Send 4-Word Message on Center Amid Trade Rumors
The Portland Trail Blazers decided not to make any roster moves at the trade deadline. They thought that they players they had on the roster could help them get to the playoffs.
That ended up not happening, as they fell just shy of being able to make the play-in. Now they will have to figure out if the roster they have is good enough in what is a brutal Western Conference.
There are several players who are trade candidates this summer. One player who has been brought up in trade rumors this offseason is center Duop Reath.
Reath is someone who was on the fringes of the rotation for most of the season in Portland. He got most of his playing time when the team started suffering a myriad of injuries.
Despite his name being brought up in rumors, the Blazers sent a message on social media that seems to indicate they might keep him into next year.
Teams don't typically tweet out a hype video of a player that they are looking to trade soon. This could be an indication that the Blazers have long-term plans for Reath.
Robert Williams III and Deandre Ayton have been brought up in trade conversations. If they move one or both of those centers, Reath is in line to get more playing time.
When Reath is healthy, he is a pretty useful player. He is someone who can make a pretty good backup when given the opportunity for steady playing time.
What the Blazers do at the center position is going to determine how they see their future. They could end up deciding to make Donovan Clingan their starter moving forward and have Reath as a backup.
At the very least, it seems like Reath's spot on the roster is secure. Of course, no one's spot on a roster is secure. If Luka Doncic can get traded in the middle of a season, no one is safe.
This season, Reath averaged 4.2 points, two rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game. He shot 42.2 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
