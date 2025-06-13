Blazers' Potential Trade Partner Reportedly Open to Making Moves
The Portland Trail Blazers opted not to make any moves at the trade deadline this year. They decided to stand pat and try to make the playoffs with the guys they had.
They ended up falling short, opening the door for them to make moves this summer. They have a chance to make some trades to improve the roster for a run at the playoffs next year.
In order to do that, they need some teams to be willing trade partners with them. One team in the Eastern Conference seems eager to make some deals, and could with the Blazers.
Read more: Blazers Send 4-Word Message on Center Amid Trade Rumors
On the latest episode of his podcast, Kevin O'Connor mentioned that the Orlando Magic are willing to move some of the assets they have as they search for some upgrades.
Orlando could be willing to make some moves with the Trail Blazers. Portland has to figure out which direction they want to go before they are able to make some of these moves, though.
Portland has an excess of guards, so they need to offload some of them to get some forwards and centers who can make an impact. They haven't decided which route they are going to go with their centers yet.
Deandre Ayton is someone they are likely going to look to trade. Robert Williams III could be, as well. The Magic likely wouldn't be interested in adding another center, though.
Anfernee Simons, Toumani Camara, and Matisse Thybulle could all be guys that the Magic are interested in. They need some guys who can help on the offensive end of the court.
More Trail Blazers news: Blazers Make Big Coaching Announcement
Portland's best assets are its guards. Teams that need guards will likely be making calls to the Trail Blazers this summer as they try to improve.
Whether or not the Blazers decide to trade any of those guards remains to be seen. They do seem to like they group that they have, despite the fact that they weren't able to make the playoffs.
Injuries played a big part in that this season. If they make a deal with Orlando, perhaps they can be more insured against their guys getting hurt.
More Portland Trail Blazers news: Blazers Trade Proposal Could Land Sharpshooting Specialist For Center
Blazers Encouraged to Go After Karl-Anthony Towns This Offseason
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.