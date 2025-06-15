Former Blazers Guard Drawing Interest From East Contender
The Portland Trail Blazers made the move to trade Damian Lillard at his behest a couple of seasons ago. When it was all said and done, they ended up with Malcolm Brogdon as their starter.
Unfortunately for the Blazers, Brogdon didn't really work out for them. He was not able to stay healthy in his lone season with the Trail Blazers, only appearing in 39 games.
Brogdon's health has been a big issue for him in the last three or four seasons. Despite his lack of availability, he is still drawing interest from the rest of the league.
Former Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon is drawing interest from the Bucks
It looks like Brogdon could end up drawing interest from a former team of his. The Milwaukee Bucks could be drawn to him as they look for a starting point guard while Damian Lillard is out.
The Bucks are in a spot where they need a decent guard who can help keep the ship going until Lillard comes back late in the year. He's their second-best player.
While Brogdon has health issues, he is still effective. But as Portland found out, he can't necessarily hold up over the course of the season as a starter.
The Bucks would like to have a starter at guard that they can rely on, and they know Brogdon is one of those players. Portland had to trade him to Washington in order to make room for what they have now.
Portland might be shipping off some more guards of their own this offseason in order to make some room for some improvements. Guard is the one spot that they have an excess of players.
Health is a big issue with the team heading into next season, as it was when Brogdon was on the team. Those injuries are a big reason why they didn't make the playoffs this season,
In his lone season with the Trail Blazers, he only played 39 games. The Bucks would certainly ope that he would play more than that if he ended up signing with them.
