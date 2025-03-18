Blazers' Deni Avdija Reflects on Wizards Trade Amid Strong Run with Portland
Do the Washington Wizards regret ditching the Portland Trail Blazers' new rising star Deni Avdija?
That question was top of mind during the Washington-turned-Portland small forward's latest game, a Monday meeting between the two NBA teams he's played for thus far in his young career.
While playing just 27:18 in a 112-97 home victory, Avdija scored 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the floor (3-of-7 from long range) and 2-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out two dimes (against two turnovers).
Portland point guard Anfernee Simons led Portland with 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the hardwood (5-of-11 from long range) and 5-of-5 shooting from the charity stripe. Rookie center Donovan Clingan, who's been starting for the injured Deandre Ayton, notched an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double.
For his part, Avdija is trying to take an even-keeled appraisal of the trade, writes Josh Robbins of The Athletic.
"I can only control how I play, how I practice, how I prepare myself for the season," Avdija said of the deal. "If people wanted to trade me, it’s above my paycheck, you know what I’m saying? I don’t control it. I just do whatever I can to win games. That’s about it.”
Speaking of that paycheck, the 6-foot-9 pro, 24, is in just the first year of a four-season, $55 million contract extension deal he agreed to while still with Washington. It's a descending contract, meaning that the $15.6 million Avdija is drawing this year represents the most money he'll make in a single season over the course of the contract.
That said, it does sound like it took some time for Avdija to adjust to the reality of the deal. He still has a vivid recollection of the moment he found out he got moved, and seems to mourn the end of his relationships with his colleagues and the D.C.-area fans.
“It was nighttime at my place [in Israel, where Avdija makes his offseason home], and I woke up. I saw I got traded, and it was very hard for me," Avdija said. "All the friendships that I had with the guys there, the city, the fans — it all just disappeared in a second. But everything’s for the good. I feel like I found a nice home in Portland.”
Avdija has had some big games this month while starring in his role for his new team, including a 34-point, 16-rebound, six-assist outburst against the mighty Golden State Warriors on March 10 and a 27-point, 15-board, five-dime night against the New York Knicks on March 12.
For the year, Avdija is averaging 15.3 points on .567/.353/.773 shooting splits, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in his 63 available games.
At 30-39, Portland is now just three games behind the 33-36 Dallas Mavericks for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference — and the final spot in the West's play-in tournament bracket. With Avdija's help and strong play down the stretch (not to mention, presumably, an Ayton return), Portland has a real shot at a postseason return.
