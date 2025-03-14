Jerami Grant Not Practicing as Blazers Injuries Continue to Mount
When will 3-and-D power forward Jerami Grant suit up again for the Portland Trail Blazers?
That's been the $29.8 million question plaguing the Blazers (and this reporter, who has Grant on his fantasy team this season and is in a tight second-round playoff series this week) for weeks now.
Per Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report, Portland head coach Chauncey Billups indicated that the 6-foot-7 wing sat out the Trail Blazers' latest practice on Friday.
Grant has been struggling with a knee injury off and on since a 129-121 win over the Washington Wizards on February 26. He has only played for two bouts since then, last appearing in a 119-112 loss to the Detroit Pistons on March 9.
Per Highkin, third-year small forward Jabari Walker is in the league's concussion protocol. In sunnier Trail Blazers news, former All-Defensive Teamers Matisse Thybulle and Robert Williams III were full participants in the team's practice.
Thybulle was cleared to make his 2024-25 season debut in an eventual 114-113 overtime loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday, but he rode pine all night.
Grant, when healthy, has mightily regressed this season — making him even tougher to theoretically offload at last month's trade deadline. In 47 healthy games for the 28-39 Trail Blazers, the 31-year-old Syracuse product is averaging 14.4 points on .373/.365/.849 shooting splits, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals a night.
While Grant's 36.5 percent 3-point rate is totally fine, his 37.3 percent field goal conversion rate is ominous. His finishing in the paint has been particularly frustrating this season.
His output makes 2024-25 Grant's lowest-scoring season since 2019-20, his last year on a playoff team to date, when he averaged a far more efficient 12.0 points on .478/.389/.750 shooting splits for the Western Conference Finals-bound Denver Nuggets.
With or without Grant, Portland will next look to nab an easy win over the lowly Toronto Raptors on Sunday.
