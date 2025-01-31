Blazers Dream of Playoff Push is Very Much Alive
The Portland Trail Blazers have been on a roll of late, winning six of their last 10 games. Portland has seemed to figure some things out on the floor and it has put them right back into the mix for a potential playoff push.
While the team has won a ton lately, the team still sits in 13th place within the Western Conference standings. They remain 5.5 games back of the final Play-In spot in the West but with a few months left in the NBA season, anything is possible.
This team has looked much more cohesive in recent games and it has shown in how they operate on the floor. Additionally, the Trail Blazers have been taking down some good teams along the way, adding to the chances of them possibly making a push for the postseason.
Even with the win over the Orlando Magic, Portland wasn't perfect. They struggled in the first quarter of the game and head coach Chauncey Billups weighed in on this fact.
“We got off to a tough start. Another tough first quarter for us,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “That was a little disappointing, knowing that they were gonna come out and fight. We just played them not too long ago. So, we knew that they were coming to try to get their lick back.”
Many have expected the Trail Blazers to be sellers ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline but maybe that could change. With the recent success on the floor, the Trail Blazers front office may come to the conclusion that they are better off trying to go for a playoff push.
Portland has positioned itself well heading into the stretch run to be a team that nobody wants to face. They have grown up a ton over the past few weeks and it's shown out on the court.
Portland has two straight games with the Phoenix Suns coming up in what should be a nice test for this Trail Blazers squad. If they can take at least one of these games, if not both, it could go a long way.
