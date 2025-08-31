Blazers Forward Predicted to Take ‘Big Leap’ By Insider
The Portland Trail Blazers represent one of the great question mark teams of the 2025-26 NBA season.
Portland finished 2024-25 on a fairly strong note, going a downright respectable 23-18 after a five-game mid-January losing streak.
The Trail Blazers were powered on defense primarily by the All-Defensive Team efforts of emerging then-second-year combo forward Toumani Camara, plus then-rookie center Donovan Clingan. On the other end of the hardwood, small forward Deni Avdija firmly established himself as the team's top offensive option.
A persistent triple-double threat with impressive size and length, Avdija looks to have legitimate All-Star upside.
More news: Blazers Receive Unfortunate Prediction for 2025-26 Season
But Camara, already a decent 3-point shooter, has a chance to become a special defensive player with perhaps some untapped potential as a scorer.
The Athletic's Zach Harper recently ranked Camara as the No. 22-best wing heading into the season, sandwiched between rising Sacramento Kings young gun Keegan Murray (brother of Trail Blazers forward Kris) and a pair of aging former All-Stars, Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins and Washington Wizards swingman Khris Middleton.
“Off the rip, I think Murray, Camara and [New Orleans Pelicans All-Defensive forward Herbert] Jones could take big leaps,” Harper wrote.
Harper listed Jones as the No. 26-best wing heading into the new NBA year.
More news: Former Star Blazers Forward Provides Big Update on 2025 Hall of Fame Speech
Camara, who finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting last year, exhibited some growth once he embraced a full-time starting role in Portland last year. The 6-foot-8 Dayton product averaged 11.3 points on .458/.375/.722 shooting splits, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 rejections in 78 healthy games (all starts).
How Good Can Camara Get?
The 25-year-old's upside on offense could ultimately determine his overall ceiling.
Is he another Bruce Bowen — a great defensive wing who's essentially a release valve from the corners for Portland's better scorers?
Or can Camara flesh out his handle a bit, and tap into the kind of game that made defense-first wings like Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George perpetual All-NBA honorees and clear first ballot Hall of Famers?
It may be unfair to ascribe that kind of ceiling to a player rapidly approaching NBA middle age, but one wonders if Camara can at least build out his offensive skillset so that he's more of a versatile compliment to Avdija.
Latest Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.