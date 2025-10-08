Blazers Free Agent Leaves Portland for Mavericks
The Portland Trail Blazers had to start getting serious with their roster this past offseason. They no longer wanted to just keep young players with the hope that they could become decent players.
That meant getting rid of some young guys who played in a lot of games for the Blazers last season. That includes forward Dalano Banton, who can switch between guard and forward.
Banton has worked out for a few teams this summer as he searches for a new home, including the Pacers. Now, he has signed with another team.
Former Trail Blazers Player Dalano Banton Signs With The Mavericks
The Mavericks announced that they have signed Banton. He had other options as well, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
It was always unlikely that Banton was going to find a role on an NBA roster. He likely will be playing in the G League for the Mavs, which is probably the best place for him.
Banton plays with a high level of effort, but he needs to develop some parts of his game. Offensively, he's just not enough of a threat to warrant taking an active NBA roster spot.
The Blazers gave Banton plenty of time to try and develop his shot. He played in 67 games a year ago, playing 16.7 minutes per game. Still, he wasn't able to be efficient enough. Perhaps he can develop that in the G League this year.
Former Trail Blazers Player Dalano Banton Will Be Playing in The G League This Year
Banton needs some time in the G League, where he can work on his jump shot. In the modern NBA, it's really hard to get minutes if you don't have a semblance of a jump shot as a forward.
The Mavericks don't need Banton to play on their NBA roster this season. They have enough pieces in the front court, although they won't have Kyrie Irving for most of the season.
Last season with the Trail Blazers, Banton averaged 8.3 points, two rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He shot 39.1 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
