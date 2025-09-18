Blazers Free Agent Works Out for Warriors as Training Camp Nears: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers have had a lot of young players who have been fighting for playing time in the last few years. They have been trying to determine who the best guys are on the roster.
After last season, the Blazers seem to have finally decided who they want as their core. They have filled up their roster with guys that they want to grow with.
Dalano Banton is not one of those guys. Banton was not retained in the offseason, and he is currently having workouts with teams as he tries to find a new home.
Former Trail Blazers Player Dalano Banton Hasn't Found a New Home Yet
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Delano Banton has had some workouts with a couple of teams. He has worked out with both the Pacers and the Warriors.
"After stints with Toronto, Boston, and Portland, Dalano Banton continues to chase an NBA roster spot despite interest from teams abroad. Banton has auditioned recently for NBA teams such as Golden State and Indiana; I've been apprised that the Pacers passed."
Whatever Banton did in Indiana wasn't good enough to get a contract from them. The Pacers need some help in the backcourt, so it's surprising that they didn't sign him.
Banton will continue to figure out what his future looks like as he searches for a new home. He's played enough in the NBA to find a new home somewhere else; it's just a question of where and when.
The Trail Blazers Have Established a Young Group of Players They Want to Grow With
Banton wasn't able to show enough in the time that he was with Portland to make them want to re-sign him. He's a good player, but his offensive game isn't what the Blazers are looking for.
Portland is still looking for an All-Star young player to emerge from the lineup. They have some guys who they think can turn into that kind of player, but Banton clearly wasn't one of them.
Last season with the Blazers, Banton averaged 8.3 points, two rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He shot 39.1 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
