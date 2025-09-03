Blazers' Growth This Year Hinges on One Player, Says Insider
The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to make a big improvement next season. They have set the goal of making the playoffs next year after falling just short of that this past year.
After making some interesting moves this offseason, the Blazers have a shot to start getting into the mix to play some games that matter at the end of the season.
While they feel good about their chances to do that, one insider believes that those hopes hinge on the growth of one particular player that the Blazers have.
NBA insider believes that the Trail Blazers' playoff hopes hinge on Shaedon Sharpe
Shadeon Sharpe is the player who needs to develop the most if they are going to make the playoffs, according to Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today.
"The Blazers showed modest improvement last season and traded for Jrue Holiday, who should bring steady leadership. Damian Lillard will be out until next season, but their growth rests on the play of shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe."
Sharpe is someone that the Blazers believe can turn into a star player. The Trail Blazers liked him coming out of the draft, and they think he's a very good shooter.
With Anfernee Simons out of the picture, Sharpe is going to get more opportunities for shots. That's especially true with Damian Lillard out for the entire year with a torn Achilles.
Sharpe is going to get more opportunities to take the ball into his own hands and create shots for himself and his teammates, but he has to do so in an efficient manner.
Shaedon Sharpe's growth could determine if the Blazers make the playoffs
The Trail Blazers look like they have turned into a pretty good defensive team. At the end of last season, they had the best defensive rating of any team in the league in the month of April.
Sharpe is a solid defender, but his shooting has to improve. If he can become a 36 or 37 percent 3-point shooter, this team has a real shot to make the postseason.
Last season, Sharpe averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He shot 45.2 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
