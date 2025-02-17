Blazers Have Seen Massive Increase in Viewership Following Network Change
The Portland Trail Blazers have been trending upwards lately.
Before the break for All-Star festivities, they lost three games in a row — two of which were on the road to the Denver Nuggets — but before the skid, Portland won 10 of their last 11.
More news: Blazers' Toumani Camara Credits Specific Coach For Success in NBA
Fans seem to have noticed the recent successes from a formerly rebuilding franchise as well.
Whether it's the additions to the win column or a recent TV deal shift, ratings have gone up 69% with the new viewing system. As regional sports networks are on the decline, the Trail Blazers, much like their namesake, have gone in their own direction.
Previously, they had a deal with Root Sports Northwest and per Tom Friend of the Sports Business Journal, they only reached 20% of Portland that way. The Trail Blazers now offer their games for free with local affiliates reaching anyone with access to an antenna in the area.
Although Portland reportedly took a $20-$25 million hit in annual media rights because of the move, president of the Trail Blazers Dewayne Hankins believes this will be great for the future as Portland is No. 1 in the league in local viewership.
More news: Blazers' Scoot Henderson Reveals How He Overcame Mental Hurdles in Career
“Listen, we’re thrilled we’ve gone to first in the league,” Hankins told SBJ. “But I can do the math. When you dropped the way we did last year, sometimes you really have nowhere to go but up.”
Last year's drop in question was nearly 50% with the old TV deal. The NBA is eyeing a new national media rights deal for the 2025-26 season, so there are high hopes for Portland to keep up the viewership, but with revenue to match as well.
Portland's on-court play looks to trend in the same direction as well. For a team that many around the basketball world expected to be much worse this season, a play-in spot isn't too far out of the question.
More news: Blazers' Scoot Henderson Reveals Secret Plan Between Himself and Toumani Camara
For the latest Portland Trail Blazers news and notes, stay glued to Trail Blazers On SI.