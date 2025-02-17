Blazers Have Seen Massive Increase in Viewership Following Network Change

Feb 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is fouled by Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) as forward Toumani Camara (33) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Portland Trail Blazers have been trending upwards lately.

Before the break for All-Star festivities, they lost three games in a row — two of which were on the road to the Denver Nuggets — but before the skid, Portland won 10 of their last 11.

Fans seem to have noticed the recent successes from a formerly rebuilding franchise as well.

Whether it's the additions to the win column or a recent TV deal shift, ratings have gone up 69% with the new viewing system. As regional sports networks are on the decline, the Trail Blazers, much like their namesake, have gone in their own direction.

Previously, they had a deal with Root Sports Northwest and per Tom Friend of the Sports Business Journal, they only reached 20% of Portland that way. The Trail Blazers now offer their games for free with local affiliates reaching anyone with access to an antenna in the area.

Although Portland reportedly took a $20-$25 million hit in annual media rights because of the move, president of the Trail Blazers Dewayne Hankins believes this will be great for the future as Portland is No. 1 in the league in local viewership.

“Listen, we’re thrilled we’ve gone to first in the league,” Hankins told SBJ. “But I can do the math. When you dropped the way we did last year, sometimes you really have nowhere to go but up.”

Last year's drop in question was nearly 50% with the old TV deal. The NBA is eyeing a new national media rights deal for the 2025-26 season, so there are high hopes for Portland to keep up the viewership, but with revenue to match as well.

Portland's on-court play looks to trend in the same direction as well. For a team that many around the basketball world expected to be much worse this season, a play-in spot isn't too far out of the question.

