Blazers, HC Chauncey Billups Agree to Massive Contract Extension
The Portland Trail Blazers and head coach Chauncey Billups have agreed to a massive contract extension to keep him in town. Billups had been on the hot seat, but after a successful year, it seems that the front office has decided to keep him around.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news on social media.
"Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has agreed to a multiyear contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Blazers officials negotiated a new deal with Billups' representation, Andy Miller of Klutch Sports, as the coach finished the final guaranteed year on his contract."
Entering this season, there was a lot of talk that Billups could be coaching his final season in Portland. But the Trail Blazers showed a lot of growth this year, and they almost reached the postseason.
While the team did fall short of the playoffs, they were competitive down the stretch of the regular season. The front office wanted to see development from this young cast of players, and under the leadership of Billups, they did just that.
Second-year guard Scoot Henderson looked much more comfortable this season, and it made a big difference on the court. Forward Deni Avdija looked very strong down the stretch, and Portland is very excited about his upside in the years to come.
Billups had his guys ready to go almost every night, and they were no longer a pushover around the NBA. This team battled against each opponent and found different ways to win games, even with the odds stacked against them.
Portland dealt with injuries throughout the season, and it saw players go in and out of the lineup. But now with the team bringing Billups back into the mix, they can have some continuity within the locker room.
For the first time in a long time, there seems to be some hope within the Trail Blazers organization. Portland will enter the offseason with some sense of direction, and it could see them make some big moves within the roster.
