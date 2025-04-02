Blazers Legend Carmelo Anthony Inducted into Pro Basketball Hall of Fame
The Portland Trail Blazers have had a lot of really good players over their franchise history. Players like Bill Walton, Clyde Drexler, and Scottie Pippen have all made the Hall of Fame after playing for the franchise.
Portland hasn't won a title for a while, but that doesn't mean that they haven't had some really good players over the years. Some of their recent players will likely make the Hall of Fame, too.
Damian Lillard and LaMarcus Aldridge will likely be in the Hall of Fame once they are eligible for it. Another former Blazers player just got voted in on the first ballot.
Former Trail Blazers player Carmelo Anthony was voted into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. The Blazers made sure to congratulate him on his great honor.
While Anthony's best years weren't with the Blazers, he was still pretty solid while he was with Portland. He was a good player for them off the bench.
When Anthony was in the game, he was still able to put the ball in the basket. His career is most known for his stints with the Nuggets and the Knicks.
Anthony also might be the greatest Olympic player in Team USA history. He won three Olympic gold medals and was a massive part of all three wins.
Add in the fact that Anthony won an NCAA Championship while he was with Syracuse adds to everything that he did in the NBA and with the Olympic team.
It's a really big accomplishment for Anthony to be elected to the Hall of Fame. He becomes yet another player to play for the Blazers to make the Hall of Fame.
The Trail Blazers are still looking for a new star on their team now that they traded Damian Lillard. To get someone like Anthony would be really nice for them.
In his NBA career, Anthony averaged 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. He shot 44.7 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
