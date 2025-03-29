Former Blazers Hall of Famer Calls Out Organization
The Portland Trail Blazers' attempt to make the playoffs is going to come up short. Instead of making the tenth spot for the final play-in, they will be in the lottery again.
Many around the NBA questioned whether or not the Blazers were making the right decision not trading guys to try to rebuild as opposed to making the run for the final play-in spot.
It doesn't seem that the Trail Blazers know exactly what the long-term plan is. That's enough for fans and former players to be frustrated about.
That's not the only thing that has former players angry. In fact, a Hall of Fame Trail Blazer player has another gripe with the organization.
Former Blazers great Clyde Drexler is not happy with how the franchise treats its former players. In fact, he gives them a failing grade.
“They dropped the ball,” he said, “but they have dropped many balls. They don’t foster any kind of relationship with ex-players. They get an ‘F’ in that department.”
Drexler is angry with the fact that the organization doesn't seem to celebrate the former players as they should. He thinks that there should be more numbers retired within the organization, too.
It's not a good look for the organization to have one of the best players in the history of the franchise to call them out for poor treatment of ex-players. It hurts their reputation with current players.
If you're a free agent, why would you want to go to Portland if they aren't going to celebrate you? It's a bad look that they must correct.
They have more pressing issues right now. Portland has to figure out a direction that the organization is moving right now on the basketball court.
Do they blow it up and trade some of their core pieces to add draft capital? Or are they going to blame this season on injuries and try to run it back again next year?
Joe Cronin is in charge of making those decisions. The rest of the organization should try to treat their former legends better, too.
