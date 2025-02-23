Blazers HC Chauncey Billups Provides Major Injury Update on Center Robert Williams
The Portland Trail Blazers earned a massive win over the lowly Charlotte Hornets, and this contest was not even close.
The Blazers dominated from the start, and they did not look back.
While that is the case, the Blazers suffered a huge loss prior to the game, learning they will play without their veteran center Robert Williams III. Williams was ruled out prior to the game due to some swelling in his left knee.
However, his injury could be more severe than we all thought. Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups said he doesn't know if Williams' knee issue will be long-term or not.
Blazers' insider Sean Highkin shared via X.
Williams has been in and out of the lineup this season –– this time due to left knee soreness –– and his next chance to suit up will be Monday against the Jazz.
However, as Billups suggests, this time, it could cause Williams to be out for an extended period of time.
The 27-year-old has been limited this season, only playing in 20 games and 17.6 minutes of action.
Williams has been solid in his outings, averaging 5.8 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.7 blocks while shooting 64.1 percent from the field.
The last time he was on the court, Williams was solid in the first game back from the All-Star break against the Los Angeles Lakers. In that contest, he recorded eight points, six rebounds, one assist, two blocks, and two steals in 25 minutes in the loss.
Williams has been a great player throughout his career, but the only issue is that he gets hurt often. On top of that, he has a long and extensive injury history.
In his six seasons, Williams III has played more than 35 games in only two of them. Prior to coming over to Portland, Williams had two left knee surgeries with the Boston Celtics. Last season, he only played six games with the Blazers before a torn right knee ligament.
Williams has all the talent in the world, but his body has not been able to withstand the grind of an 82-game season year in and year out.
More Trail Blazers: Chauncey Billups Praises Blazers For Complete LaMelo Ball Shutdown
New 2025 NBA Mock Draft Sees Blazers Land Scoring SEC Forward
Blazers Legend 'Blindsided' to be Hall of Fame Finalist 29 Years After Last Game
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.