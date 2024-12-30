Blazers HC Reveals How 'Connectivity' Led to Upset Win Over Mavs
The Portland Trail Blazers' surprising 126-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks marked an important point in the modern history of this NBA franchise.
Not only was this the first time Portland had won back-to-back games since November 13 but it was also the first time they had beaten Dallas in almost two years.
This was despite guard Kyrie Irving having an incredible game with 46 points, two assists, and two rebounds.
However, Trail Blazers interim head coach Nate Bjorkgren believes that it was Portland's teamwork and connectivity that set them apart this time.
“I liked the way we came out the gates,” Bjorkgren said, per Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian. "I thought our first-quarter readiness and force and pace that we played with was really good. I like the way that we started the game. I liked the way that we finished the game.”
“I thought our team was extremely connected,” Bjorkgren concluded.
Bjorkgren isn't wrong. While Irving had a standout game for Dallas, only one other player scored more than 15 points. Guard Spencer Dinwiddie had 17 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.
Meanwhile, Portland had multiple players score over 20 points.
Center Deandre Ayton recorded a double-double with 21 points, 16 rebounds, and one assist. Guard Anfernee Simons also made his presence known with 22 points, eight assists, and four rebounds.
Guard Shaedon Sharpe had 23 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while forward Deni Avdija recorded 21 points, six assists, and five rebounds.
This is certainly a great step forward for the Trail Blazers. With an 11-20 record, Portland is currently ranked in 13th place in the Western Conference ahead of the Utah Jazz (7-23) and the New Orleans Pelicans (5-27).
While this seems like Portland is far away from a potential playoff spot, there is still a chance that the young team can make a surprising run.
Currently, they are five games behind the Golden State Warriors, who are in 10th place.
In order to qualify for the Play In Tournament, the Blazers need to get into 10th place. With about 50 games left in the NBA schedule, Portland has plenty of time to gain the five games they are behind
While it's a long shot, there is still a chance that the Trail Blazers could pull off a Cinderella story and make it into the playoff picture.
