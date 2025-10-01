Blazers Hire 2 Legends to Join Organization
The Portland Trail Blazers have made two additions to their basketball operations and promotions teams, hiring veteran players Brian Grant and Terry Porter.
Grant, who played three seasons in Portland, averaged 10.2 points and 8 rebounds per game with the Trail Blazers. The 12-year veteran was a former first-round pick and founded the Brian Grant Foundation in 2010 to help those living with Parkinson's disease. Grant has been involved with the organization in a variety of roles through the ambassador and alumni programs.
Grant will be tasked with mentoring players in an off-court capacity, according to the Trail Blazers' press release. He began his job in May, serving the team during the Summer League in Las Vegas.
“He came to us and said, ‘I really like what you guys are building and I want to be a part of it,’” a team source told The Oregonian/OregonLive. “He’s already spent time with the guys and has been around every day this summer. Everyone is thrilled to have him.”
Grant's allegiance to the Trail Blazers has been well-documented, perhaps reaching its peak when he exchanged a few pleasantries with Karl Malone after taking an elbow to the face in the 1999 Western Conference semifinals.
Porter will serve the Trail Blazers as a team scout, rejoining a team that retired his jersey in 2008. Porter played 17 seasons in the NBA, including 10 with Portland, and was the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks from 2003-05 in addition to working as an assistant coach for the Kings, Pistons and Timberwolves.
Porter and the Trail Blazers reached the playoffs in each of the point guard's 10 seasons with the team, making it to the NBA Finals twice. Porter is the franchise leader in assists with 5,319 and ranks second in three-pointers (773), steals (1,182) and is fourth all-time in scoring with 11,330 points. Porter was a two-time All-Star before retiring after the 2001-02 season.
Porter will remain active as an ambassador for the Blazers, but now will serve as both an NBA and college scout with a primary focus on the East Coast.
