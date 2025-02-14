Blazers History in NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest
The 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest has become a highly anticipated event each year, showcasing some of the league’s most electrifying athletes and their creativity in the air.
Though the Portland Trail Blazers will not have a representative this year, the team has a rich history in the contest, with several players making multiple appearances and even claiming a championship.
Portland's first representative in the Slam Dunk Contest came in 1984 with Clyde Drexler. Drexler’s selection was hardly a surprise, as he was known for his impressive athleticism, leaping ability, and smooth style of play.
Over the next five years, he would be a staple in the contest, competing in 1985, 1987, 1988, and 1989.
Drexler’s consistently high-profile presence in the contest reflected his status as one of the NBA’s top performers.
Notable moments from Drexler’s dunking career include his iconic baseline dunk in 1986 and a windmill dunk that left fans and judges in awe. Though Drexler never captured the title, his skill and popularity were undeniable.
The 1985 contest was won by Michael Jordan, while in 1987, the title went to a dominant Dominique Wilkins. In 1988, Jordan and Wilkins had one of the most memorable dunk battles in history, with Jordan taking home the trophy.
Another regular Dunk Contest participant from Portland during the same era was Jerome Kersey.
Kersey, who competed in 1986, 1987, 1988, and 1989, was another player with an explosive vertical leap and a powerful dunking style.
Known for his tenacious defense and all-around game, Kersey made an impact with his aggressive and athletic dunks.
Though he never took home the contest's top prize, his style and enthusiasm made him a fan favorite.
Like Drexler, Kersey's dunk contest attempts came in years when players like Jordan and Wilkins dominated. Kersey’s energy and creativity in the contest were apparent, but his best finish was a second-place result in 1987, a year when Jordan claimed the crown.
Fast forward to 2014, and Portland saw its former star, Damian Lillard, compete in the Dunk Contest.
Known more for his sharpshooting and clutch performances, Lillard’s selection was a surprise.
However, his athleticism and creativity in the air made him a worthy participant, even if he didn’t take home the trophy that year. Lillard’s high-flying ability proved he was more than just a point guard—he was capable of mixing power and finesse in the air.
Then came 2021, when Anfernee Simons became the first Trail Blazer to win the Slam Dunk Contest.
Simons, known for his explosive leaping ability and agility, stunned fans with a dunk that featured a reverse 360-degree spin, a rare and difficult move.
His victory ended a long wait for Portland fans, who had seen so many of their top athletes fall short over the years. The 2021 Dunk Contest was memorable not just for Simons’ victory, but also for his creativity and sheer athleticism, cementing his place in Blazers' history.
While the Trail Blazers may not have a representative in the Dunk Contest this year, their past contributions remain a point of pride, with players like Drexler, Kersey, Lillard, and Simons leaving their mark on this high-flying spectacle.
