Blazers Rookie Donovan Clingan Posts Ridiculous Stat Line Despite Loss to Nuggets
The Portland Trail Blazers fell to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday once again, marking their third straight defeat. However, in the game, rookie center Donovan Clingan posted some ridiculous numbers.
The rookie finished the contest by scoring 17 points and grabbing 20 rebounds. Clingan also blocked three shots, giving him one of the best games of his career so far.
In addition, Clingan became the first Trail Blazers rookie to record 20-plus rebounds since 1985 when Sam Bowie did it. His total is also the most by any rookie in the NBA this season, showing how special of a game it was for Clingan.
Portland head coach Chauncey Billups weighed in on the performance of the rookie after the fact. The longtime NBA guard was in awe of the performance and heavily praised the center.
“DC is a really good offensive rebounder,” Billups said. “When he gets his hand on it, it’s his. He’s done a really good job of that. He’s established that early in his career already.”
”He goes out of his area to get these rebounds, which is not easy for a guy his size," Billups said. “He could just kind of sit there and wait till they fall in his lap. But he doesn’t. He gets rebounds outside of his area, which is a big deal. He’s doing a better job of finishing around the basket.”
It was a special night for the rookie but the Trail Blazers did lose the game. After a strong stretch of contests, Portland has seemingly fallen back down to earth in terms of overall competitiveness.
The team has seen some injuries take place but the hopes of a playoff run now seem a little more unlikely than they did even a week ago. Portland will be entering the All-Star break on a three-game losing streak and they will try to get back on track when they return to action.
