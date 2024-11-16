Blazers Injury Report: 2 Starters Likely to Miss Hawks Showdown

Mar 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) and center Deandre Ayton (2) on the bench in the final few minutes of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Portland Trail Blazers will look for their first three-game win streak of the season against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. However, they could be without two of their starters for the contest, guard Anfernee Simons and center Deandre Ayton.

Head coach Chauncey Billups listed Anfernee Simons as unlikely to play due to an illness; however, he is feeling better. Sean Highkin shared via Twitter/X.

Billups also listed Ayton as unlikely to play due to his finger issue.

Ayton is expected to miss his third straight contest on Sunday due to a sprained right finger.

This story will be updated...

