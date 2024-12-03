Blazers Injury Report: Multiple Key Veterans Sidelined vs Clippers in NBA Cup Finale
For the Portland Trail Blazers' NBA Cup group play stage finale on Tuesday night, against fellow West Group A contenders the L.A. Clippers, both clubs will be missing several key contributors.
At 2-1 in group play, Portland is still very much alive in the wildcard hunt to emerge from the West this year. The 3-1 Houston Rockets have already won the group, but a Portland victory over Los Angeles could help secure a wildcard berth — depending on the point differential.
According to the league's latest injury report, the Trail Blazers will be without both of their (former) All-Defensive Team vets, shooting guard/small forward Matisse Thybulle and center Robert Williams III. Thybulle has yet to make his season debut as he recovers from a right ankle sprain, while Williams remains in the league's concussion protocol. Rookie center Donovan Clingan is also out, with a left knee sprain that is expected to cost him several weeks of action. That means that Duop Reath will continue to see some significant minutes behind starter Deandre Ayton.
Second-year reserve point guard Scoot Henderson has been downgraded to questionable with a left quad contusion. Two-way players Bryce McGowens, Justin Minaya and Taze Moore are all away from the club, with NBAGL affiliate squad the Rip City Remix. Clippers two-way player Trentyn Flowers is with the team's recently rebranded G League club, the San Diego Clippers, while rookie guard Cam Christie is on assignment with San Diego, as well. All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard remains indefinitely sidelined due to right knee inflammation. Controversial guard Kevin Porter Jr. is unavailable due to a sprained left ankle. Guard Kobe Brown is out with back injury management. Power forward P.J. Tucker is away from the team as the Clippers and Tucker's representative strive to work towards figuring out a trade.
Per sportsbook aggregator The Action Network, the 13-9 Clippers are 8.5-point favorites to defeat the 8-13 Trail Blazers on Tuesday. The Blazers are clearly focused on tanking in an effort to make their fourth straight draft lottery, so the team isn't exactly going to be striving to qualify for the quarterfinal round of the NBA Cup with a win. L.A. has been surprisingly strong this season with Leonard, thanks largely to the standout performances of Most Improved Player candidate Norman Powell and a resurgent James Harden, now approaching his old heliocentric self.
