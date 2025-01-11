Blazers Injury Report: Robert Williams III Status Downgraded For Heat Matchup
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Miami Heat tonight as they look to get back into the win column. Portland will face a shorthanded Miami team as star Jimmy Butler remains out for this contest.
The Trail Blazers will be missing a few players themselves but one center has recently been added to the injury report. Center Robert Williams III saw his status be downgraded for this game as he deals with an illness.
He is now questionable for this game against Miami. Portland already may not have center Deandre Ayton for this game as he has also been listed as questionable.
This new status for Williams III is certainly disappointing as injuries have taken over his career of late. Since being traded to the Trail Blazers, Williams III has only played in 18 total games.
The veteran hasn't been able to establish himself with Portland and he has seen his name be thrown into multiple trade talks. It remains to be seen if the Trail Blazers will move him but Williams III does provide strong energy whenever he is on the floor.
If one, or both of these two centers can't go tonight, rookie Donovan Clingan will be given the nod in the frontcourt. Clingan returned to the floor in the Trail Blazers last game against the New Orleans Pelicans and put up some nice numbers.
The rookie posted 11 points, 11 rebounds, and blocked two shots in the game. After the fact, Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups reflected on the strong effort from his center.
“I thought DC played great,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups told reporters after the game. “I really did. His minutes were good.”
Clingan brings a different dynamic to the table due to his strong ability on the defensive end of the floor. Portland is very high on his upside so he should be able to fill the role if the other two centers can't go tonight.
“It was good to see him back to being DC again,” Billups said. “That was extremely positive.”
We should know closer to tip-off whether Williams III or Ayton will be able to suit up for this game against the Heat.
