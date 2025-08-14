Blazers Insider ‘Shocked’ About Former Portland Forward’s Contract With New Team
The Portland Trail Blazers had to make some tough calls this offseason when it came to figuring out who the young guys are that they want to build around.
Portland wants to be done rebuilding, and they believe they can compete for a playoff spot next year. That meant that they had to part ways with young forward Jabari Walker.
Walker ended up signing a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. One Trail Blazers insider is surprised that Walker only signed a two-way deal, as he was expecting him to get something more.
Trail Blazers insider is shocked Jabari Walker only got a two-way deal
While answering a question in his mailbag, Blazers insider Sean Highkin talked about how surprised he was that Walker was not given a fully guaranteed NBA deal.
"I actually ran into Jabari Walker in Las Vegas last month...I was as shocked as anyone that he only got a two-way—he's clearly an NBA player—but I think he'll get converted to a standard deal before the end of the season."
Walker is a young guy who plays with a lot of energy, which is exactly what the 76ers need. Quite frankly, a lot of teams around the NBA need guys who play with all-out effort.
Portland only let him walk because they have a limited amount of space on the roster for young forwards now that they have four centers on the roster, as well as bringing in Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard.
The Trail Blazers are confident letting Walker leave is the right decision
Portland feels good about where its roster sits at the moment. They believe they have the right mixture of veterans and young players to compete for a playoff spot in a loaded Western Conference.
Letting Walker go was a function of the fact that they don't believe he will turn into a star. They think that Deni Avidja could, and they want to invest more playing time in their centers, as well.
This past season with the Trail Blazers, Walker averaged 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game. He shot 51.5 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
