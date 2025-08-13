Will Blazers Relocate From Portland Following Completion of Over $4 Billion Sale?
The Portland Trail Blazers have been trying to get a new owner for quite some time. Ever since Paul Allen passed away in 2018, this has been the inevitable route for the future of the franchise.
Allen put it in his will that his wife must sell the Blazers and the Seahawks. She has been reluctant to do so for quite some time, but now she has finally found a buyer.
The Trail Blazers will be sold to the owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, Tom Dundon. He will be paying $4 billion for the franchise.
More news: Blazers Value Moving to Astronomic Number Ahead of Expected Sale
The Portland Trail Blazers will likely stay in Portland following the sale of the franchise
Shams Charania confirmed the sale on social media.
The biggest question for Blazers fans is whether or not the team will stay in Portland. Dundon owns a team all the way across the country, so could he be looking to relocate the Trail Blazers?
According to Sportico, Dundon has the intention of keeping the Blazers in Portland for years to come. For now, it looks like Trail Blazers fans can breathe easy.
Of course, this is how the sale of the Supersonics started. There was no indication that Clay Bennett wanted to move the team out of Seattle. Of course, he ended up doing so, and now they are in Oklahoma City.
Dundon has partnered with groups in Portland in order to afford the massive pricetag of the team, which gives some hope that the team will remain in Portland.
More news: Mayor, Adam Silver Discussed Plans for Team's Portland Future
The Portland Trail Blazers will stay in Portland for the foreseeable future
Portland will keep the Blazers, a place that the team has called home since 1970. The NBA clearly wanted the Trail Blazers to stay in Portland because they don't want to lose the Pacific Northwest market.
If the Blazers were to leave Portland, the NBA would be without a team in that region of the country. Keeping them in Portland was something that Adam Silver and Jody Allen wanted to have happen.
The sale will take months to officially finalize, but it's good for the organization to have this taken care of before next season starts.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.