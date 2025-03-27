Blazers' Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton Land on Injury Report For Game vs Kings
The Portland Trail Blazers have been fighting tooth and nail to make the playoffs since the trade deadline passed. After deciding not to trade any players, they made it their mission to make the playoffs.
With nine games left in their season, the Blazers are three games back of the Suns for the tenth spot in the West, which would give them the final play-in spot.
In order for them to make up that ground, they are hoping to get some of their key guys back from injury. Injuries have plagued the Trail Blazers all year long.
Ahead of a critical game against the Sacramento Kings, the Blazers have two key players who are on the injury report. Both Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant are on the injury report.
Unfortunately for Trail Blazers fans, it doesn't look good for them. Grant is listed as doubtful due to right knee tendinitis. Ayton is listed out due to his left calf strain.
It's going to be very difficult for the Blazers to make up that amount of ground with so few games left unless they get some of their guys back. They especially need Grant to help with the offensive load.
Portland has been able to manage without Ayton. In fact, they might be playing better basketball now that he is out of the lineup because of how little he seems to care when he's on the court.
The Trail Blazers need guys who are going to try their hardest on every single play in order to catch the Suns. Ayton hasn't been that guy this year.
Portland has lost two straight games, but those were against the two best teams in the East. Beating a team like Sacramento is a must if they want to make the play-in.
The Blazers will now play five straight on the road and six of their next seven. This road trip will determine if they will be in the playoffs or in the lottery.
Grant is averaging 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Ayton is averaging 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
