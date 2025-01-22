Blazers' Jerami Grant Listed Among Players 'Most Likely' to Be Traded Ahead of Deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers have been looking around the NBA for some possible deals for the assets that they have. They will be one of the sellers at the trade deadline.
Portland is sitting at 13th in Western Conference standings right now. They will not be playing in the playoffs this season and possibly for a handful of years to come.
In order for them to be more of a contender in the future, they need to get some younger players and draft capital in order for them to have that shot.
The Trail Blazers have a couple of guys who they could move, but no one has gotten more buzz than starting forward Jerami Grant. Grant is coveted by a lot of teams around the NBA because of his ability to score.
In fact, Grant has been listed as one of the NBA players who is most likely to get traded before the deadline passes. He is someone that could really help a contender during the playoffs.
The Blazers are looking to get as much as they can in return for Grant if they do decide to move him. He is their most valuable asset, but doesn't fit the timeline of the rest of the roster.
Portland will be looking to get draft capital and a young stud in exchange for Grant. The Blazers are hoping to be more competitive next season.
Trading off as many valuable assets as possible is smart because it will increase their chances of winning the lottery. Winning the lottery would allow them to draft Cooper Flagg.
Flagg is by far the best draft prospect in college basketball this season. He would make the Trail Blazers a lot better almost immediately.
Grant is going to be one of the players that is going to get a lot of buzz once the deadline gets close. There will be multiple teams fielding offers to Portland.
It's unclear what the plan is for the Trail Blazers. They still could decide to hold onto Grant until the offseason, or even keep him for the next couple of years.
So far this season, Grant is averaging 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season.
