Blazers' Jerami Grant Thought He'd Be Traded
The Portland Trail Blazers are heading into this season with the expectation that they will be competing for a playoff spot. They want to get their young guys some experience.
They tried to make some changes to their lineup in preparation for that, trying to trade both Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant in the offseason. Neither had any takers.
Ayton was ultimately bought out and signed with the Lakers. Grant is still in Portland, but he admitted that he thought he was going to get traded at some point this summer.
Trail Blazers Forward Jerami Grant Gets Honest About His Future in Portland
While speaking at media day, Grant told reporters that he thought he was going to be moved at some point this offseason. Oregon Live caught his full comments.
"When asked Monday if he thought he’d be back in Portland for another season, Grant couldn’t help but smile. “Probably not,” he said. “I definitely didn’t. But I’m happy that I’m here right now. The way the team is structured and everything, the changes that were made, I think it’s beneficial for me and for our team.”
Grant's contract is the biggest reason why he's still in Portland. No one wanted to take the remaining $102.6 million that he has left on his deal for the next three seasons.
Not only is that contract too expensive for other teams, but he hasn't been able to play enough games to justify someone trading for him. His availability has been poor.
The Trail Blazers Might Not Start Grant This Year
Because of how little he's been available and his poor effort when he has been out there, the Blazers might keep Grant out of the starting lineup, opting to bring him off the bench.
Doing so would give some of the younger guys an opportunity to get starting experience. Those are guys who have a future with the organization. The Blazers will likely try to trade Grant again at the deadline.
Last season, Grant averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in just 47 games played. He also shot 37.3 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
