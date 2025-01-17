Blazers' Jerami Grant Viewed as Trade Target For Heat Amid Jimmy Butler Rumors
The Portland Trail Blazers are a team that is still trying to figure out what their plan is going to be. They have been stuck in limbo for the last few years. That became even more true when they traded Damian Lillard before the start of last season.
Portland doesn't look like they have a clear idea of how to continue into the future. They don't know who is going to be part of their core.
The Trail Blazers are going to be a team that is looked at as sellers at the trade deadline. Their most valuable asset is going to be Jerami Grant.
Grant is valued across the league for his scoring ability and his length on the perimeter. Once team sees him as a potential player who can solve their current issues with their star player.
According to Bleacher Report, the Miami Heat could see Grant as a solution to their Jimmy Butler problem. Butler has demanded out of Miami.
Butler is one of the biggest star players available at the trade deadline. The problem is that his value has never been lower.
Butler's contract pays him $48.7 million this season and he has a $52 million player option for next year. In order to get rid of him, they need another expensive contract, like Grant's.
The issue for Miami is that Butler does not fit Portland's timeline at all. They want young guys and draft capital for their assets.
They certainly don't want a disgruntled star who won't actually be happy playing in a city like Portland. Miami might need to find another trade partner who is willing to take on everything that comes with trading for a guy like Butler.
Portland will have more than one suitor for Grant. The biggest issue is that he hasn't been able to get on the court because of a facial injury.
Once he gets back on the court, Portland can start driving the price up a bit in an effort to get as much as they can for the versatile wing. Contenders will be trying to pry him from the Trail Blazers for the cheapest price possible,
