Blazers' Jrue Holiday Using Leadership Strategy of 'Jerk' Former All-Star Teammate
Newly acquired Portland Trail Blazers veteran combo guard Jrue Holiday has clearly been brought in to elevate the play of his new young colleagues, with an eye on becoming perennial postseason contenders.
The 6-foot-4 UCLA product has played alongside several terrific players during his NBA tenure thus far, winning two championships, making two All-Star teams, and being named to six All-Defensive Team honors.
Per Joe Freeman of The Oregonian, Holiday will channel the leadership methods of one ex-teammate in particular: former All-Star and four-time champion Andre Iguodala.
Holiday and Iguodala played together on the Philadelphia 76ers at the start of Holiday's NBA career. Holiday joked that Iguodala's tough-love approach, bordering on "jerk" levels, will be his preferred means of tutelage.
“I know when I was younger and first coming in, I had vets,” he said. “But I tried not to look at them as vets, more just kind of like study everything around me. And even though I’m at this age now, I feel like I still try to do the same thing, even though guys might be younger and I might not like the same type of music or we might not be into the same thing."
Holiday and fellow former All-Star guard Damian Lillard, both 35, will clearly be leaned on to help improve the play of young backcourt stars Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson, specifically.
"But I also feel like that’s what makes us a team — finding commonality and be able to mesh over that and then kind of translate to the court,” Holiday said.
Portland acquired Holiday in exchange for young combo guard Anfernee Simons, nine years his junior.
“Honestly, I can just be me,” Holiday said. “I don’t really know how to do anything else. So come here and just be the person that I’ve always been, and, again, try to not just help out as much as possible, but to try to win.”
