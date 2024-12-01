Trail Blazers May Trade For All-Star With Reportedly Low Asking Price
The Portland Trail Blazers have looked a little better this season, starting the year with a record of 8-12. Portland is at least being competitive in games so far, giving themselves some hope for the future.
The season was expected to be all about the growth and development of their young core. But Portland may be a little further than that and it has the front office potentially thinking about adding some additional talent to the roster.
Portland was already likely to be one of the more active teams at the trade deadline but the play on the court could determine exactly how aggressive they are. If the Trail Blazers want to add a star player, there is one in the Eastern Conference whose asking price is likely very low.
According to NBA insider Evan Sidery of Forbes, the trade interest in Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine remains very low. Chicago has been desiring to move LaVine for some time but it seems that not many teams are looking to land his services.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Chicago is trying to deal LaVine and previous reports have stated the Bulls aren't asking for much in return for his services.
"No surprise, then, that Bulls executives, according to league sources, have been messaging to rival front offices that they are willing to discuss the majority of their roster in trade talks leading up to the Feb. 6 trade deadline," Fischer wrote. "Most notably, sources say, Chicago has expressed a desire to move LaVine..."
The biggest issue with LaVine isn't his play on the court but rather in his contract. The veteran has three years remaining on his current deal, including this season.
LaVine is scheduled to be paid $43 million this year, $45.9 million next season, and then he has a player option for $48.9 million for the 2026-27 season. Many teams have been wary about how and who they hand long-term deals out to, especially with the new restrictive salary cap in place.
However, the Trail Blazers could strike on something like LaVine to give themselves a quicker rebuild. Portland has a few players on their roster that they have been looking to move and they could swap contracts with the Bulls.
LaVine would give Portland a legitimate go-to type of player who is still in his prime. The guard may fit in well alongside some of the Trail Blazers younger players and it could be a nice pairing.
In 18 games this season for the Bulls. LaVine has averaged 22.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 0.8 steals. LaVine is also shooting a career-high 42.9 percent from beyond the arch this season.
The Bulls likely don't want to part with LaVine for such a low price but given the market around him, they may need to. Portland could offer them some interesting pieces and the two sides could be a nice match together on a deal.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers Predicted to Land $179M Star in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Blazers Land Incredible Haul in Proposed Trade With Lakers
Blazers' Donovan Clingan Considered as 'Sleeper' Pick for Major NBA Award