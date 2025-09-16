Blazers Surge in Latest 3-Year Outlook NBA Power Rankings
The Portland Trail Blazers have been stuck in a rebuild for the last couple of seasons since they traded away Damian Lillard. Without him, they haven't had a star to rally around.
This offseason, they brought him back on a three-year deal worth $42 million. He won't play at all this season as he recovers from a torn Achilles, but he should be back for the 2026-27 season.
For the first time in a while, the future looks bright for the Blazers. They look like a team that has the right mix of veterans and young players.
The Blazers are predicted to have a bright future by one outlet
The Blazers sit 22nd in ESPN's three-year future power rankings, an appraisal of how an NBA will perform in the next three years. Kevin Pelton likes the future that the Blazers are building.
"We underestimated the Blazers' talent a year ago. The addition of Deni Avdija and development of Toumani Camara and Shaedon Sharpe helped Portland stay in the play-in hunt during the team's best finish since 2020-21," Pelton writes. "The Blazers responded by acquiring veterans Jrue Holiday and Lillard, the latter of whom will spend the first season of his emotional return rehabbing."
Portland has done a good job of adding young talent. Now, that talent looks like it's ready to take a leap next season. They are hoping to make the playoffs this season with the guys they've added.
The Trail Blazers are hoping that the veterans can help the young players reach their potential
Pelton notes that Portland is hoping that the Blazers are able to get their new veterans to play well enough to put the Blazers into the playoffs.
"Portland is hoping the newcomers support the development of young talent, most notably recent lottery picks Scoot Henderson and Donovan Clingan."
Henderson, Clingan, and Sharpe are the future of the franchise. Those guys need to show some progress this year for Portland to have hope that they can make some noise once Lillard returns from injury.
This team is still a couple of years away from being a solid playoff team, but they seem to finally have a good foundation to build on.
