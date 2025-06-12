Blazers Make Big Coaching Announcement
The Portland Trail Blazers are deep into their offseason. After coming up just short of making a bid for the play-in this season, they are making some changes to help fix that.
Portland decided not to make any moves at the trade deadline this year, deciding to make a run at the playoffs. They believed that bad injury luck early in the year was part of the reason why they weren't playing well.
While they got healthier toward the end of the season, that hole was too big to dig out of. They have to figure out some things with the roster. They did just add to the coaching staff, though.
Portland has decided to add several assistant coaches to its staff, including one who played for one of the best organizations in the NBA.
The Blazers announced that they have hired Tiago Splitter, Patrick St. Andrews, and Quinton Crawford as assistant coaches. They have also hired Leron Black as their player development coach.
Splitter played for the San Antonio Spurs, among some other organizations, during his time in the NBA. He certainly knows what a well-run organization looks like.
St. Andrews was an assistant coach with the Memphis Grizzlies this season under Taylor Jenkins. Jenkins was fired toward the end of the regular season, so St. Andews has moved on.
Crawford was most recently the head coach of the Stockton Kings in the G League. He was previously an assistant coach with the Lakers, Mavericks, and Suns.
Black was an assistant coach with the Blazers' G League team, the Rip City Remix. Now, he gets the call up to the NBA team as they try to develop a good coaching staff for next season.
With Chauncey Billups now coaching on an extension, the Blazers are hoping that they have a recipe for success moving forward as they try to make a run at the playoffs next season.
Portland could be looking to make some trades this summer in order to improve the roster well enough to win games at the highest level.
