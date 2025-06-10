Blazers Trade Proposal Could Land Sharpshooting Specialist For Center
The Portland Trail Blazers were very close to making the playoffs this season. Unfortunately for them, they put themselves in too big of a hole to overcome the deficit they were in.
Now, they are in a position to make some moves in the offseason to help the team get better. With the Western Conference being the much harder conference, it's going to be tough for them to compete.
There's also a chance that the Trail Blazers end up being a breeding ground for salaries to be dumped in order to pick up some draft capital.
One trade proposal from CBS Sports would see the Trail Blazers exchange a center for one of the best shooters in the league. Here's the proposal:
Suns get: Andrew Wiggins, Robert Williams III, Nikola Jović, 2030 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick
Heat get: Kevin Durant
Trail Blazers get: Duncan Robinson
There is a lot going on in this three-team trade, but the Trail Blazers only end up getting Robinson. While Robinson is a great shooter, they would need more in order to facilitate something like this.
Trading Williams III, who is an expiring contract, for someone who doesn't help solve the Blazers' defensive issues is probably a non-starter for them.
Obviously, Portland is not going to be a player for Kevin Durant. Durant would never want to play in Portland, so that wouldn't be a smart move. The Trail Blazers need more young players.
Portland is going to be a team to watch this summer. They can go in a lot of different directions. They can convince themselves that injuries were the main reason they didn't make the playoffs and run it back.
The Trail Blazers could also decide that they need more outside help in what will be an ultra-competitive Western Conference. Either scenario could happen with this franchise.
This trade is not one that they should consider. They can do much better if they decide to ship Williams III elsewhere, even with his availability issues.
This season, Williams III averaged 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in just 20 games played.
