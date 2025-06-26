Blazers Make Surprising Move Selecting Hansen Yang No. 16 Overall
In what was one of the most surprising moves of the First Round, the Portland Trail Blazers selected Chinese big man Yang Hansen with the No. 16 Overall pick in this year's NBA Draft.
Read more: Grading Trail Blazers Landing Jrue Holiday for Afernee Simons
The Blazers initially had the No. 11 pick before executing a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies in which Portland moved down a few spots while also picking up future draft compensation.
Yang is a 7-foot-1 center weighing in reportedly at 253 pounds. He averaged 16.6 PPG, 10.5 RPG, and 2.6 BPG this past year in the Chinese Basketball Association.
Turning 20 on June 26th, the young center was projected by virtually all draft outlets to be a second round pick. Even with Donovan Clingan taken last year in the lottery, Portland wanted to further solidify its center spot.
Those expecting Yang to be ready to play immediately might want to temper expectations. While the upside for Yang is clearly there, it'll take some time for him to acclimate to the speed of NBA basketball. There's also a high likelihood he will work at reshaping his body to physically improve his quickness and verticality.
Despite also being a 7-footer, Yang's profile is a bit dissimilar from Clingan's. Yang is more of an offensive-centric player with real touch around the rim and the ability to facilitate from both the high and low posts.
The move for Yang also likely signals the end of the tenures in Portland for both Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III. Both reportedly have been shopped for the better part of a year.
Ayton is on the books for one more year at approximately $35.5 million. As one of the perceived worst contracts in the league, it'll be interesting to see what the Blazers can do in getting him off the books. Williams III is on a more manageable deal ($13.2 million) — though injury concerns may not net the team much back in the way of current or future assets.
Having said that, for a team in desperate need of a big man (such as the Los Angeles Lakers), a deal might be brokered sooner than later as these teams build out their offseason agendas.
More Portland Trail Blazers news: Blazers Should Be Hoping Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Traded
Blazers News: CJ McCollum Has Bizarre Reponse Following Blockbuster Trade
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.