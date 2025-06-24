Blazers News: CJ McCollum Has Bizarre Reponse Following Blockbuster Trade
Former Portland Trail Blazers player CJ McCollum posted an odd reaction to being traded to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.
Read more: Former Blazers Star CJ McCollum Traded to Wizards in Blockbuster Deal
In a trade coming out of nowhere, the New Orleans Pelicans traded McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, and a future second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the 40th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
There was little buzz about McCollum getting traded this offseason, and the Wizards were not connected to the former 2016 Most Improved Player.
The Pelicans made the move to get younger at the guard spot, taking a chance on Poole rediscovering his best level. The Wizards get off Poole's long-term deal and take on McCollum's expiring contract.
After the trade was announced, the former Blazer posted his reaction on X: "The funniest tweet I’ve seen today is that I’m going to get blamed for the tariffs now too."
The post from McCollum features a reference to American politics as President Donald Trump issued a series of tariffs on international goods a while back.
McCollum's nickname is "The President." In 2021, he was elected president of the National Basketball Players Association.
Apart from basketball politics, McCollum isn't shy about voicing his national political opinions.
Back in November, McCollum endorsed and voted for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. During an interview with Andscape, he explained his decision to support Harris in the 2024 election over Trump.
“Have you seen Trump and how divisive he is?" McCollum said.
"All those things that we have seen historically with the disrespect to certain populations, it’s an easy decision [for Harris].”
Now that he is in Washington, D.C., McCollum could make a run for a political office if he chooses to.
Since he is one of the more beloved figures in basketball, he could stand a chance of winning an election, especially if he were to represent Portland.
McCollum spent nine seasons with the Blazers, leading the team to the playoffs several times and giving the franchise several key moments.
