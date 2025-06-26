Trail Blazers Shockingly Trade 11th Pick for Huge Haul
The Portland Trail Blazers have been searching for a superstar player since trading Damian Lillard. They haven't found one yet, or he hasn't developed on the current roster yet.
With the 11th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, they were expected to draft someone who might be able to develop into a star. Instead, they traded the pick to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Portland drafted Cedric Coward, but they decided to trade him to Memphis, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. It was the second straight pick that was traded in the first round.
Read more: Grading Trail Blazers Landing Jrue Holiday for Afernee Simons
In exchange for the 11th pick, the Blazers were able to get another first-round pick in 2028 and the 16th pick.
Portland must not have seen who they wanted on the board and decided to move back to acquire more draft capital. It's not a bad strategy for a team that already has a ton of young players.
The Blazers will now have a shot to get a really good player in a few years if the Grizzlies decide to blow it up around Ja Morant. Portland could have a chance to get another lottery pick.
Joe Cronin is trying to build his team into a winner next year while also maintaining flexibility to get future superstars. It's a tough line to thread, especially with how the current roster is set up.
Adding three draft picks in exchange for one is a pretty good deal for Portland, especially if they didn't love anyone left at that spot. It's a no-brainer for them to move back.
More Trail Blazers news: Jrue Holiday Addition Could Transform Trail Blazers in Major Ways
Portland is ready to build around Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Donovan Clingan. Those are the three guys who seem to have the biggest upside.
The Blazers will have to play at their best in a very competitive Western Conference to make the playoffs next season. They hope that the 16th pick can help them do that, as well as build towards a more competitive future.
Joe Cronin signed a contract extension during the year, so this is a chance for him to really concoct a plan.
More Portland Trail Blazers news: Blazers Should Be Hoping Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Traded
Blazers News: CJ McCollum Has Bizarre Reponse Following Blockbuster Trade
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.