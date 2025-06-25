Blazers Should Be Hoping Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Traded
The Portland Trail Blazers have already started making moves this offseason, trading Anfernee Simons to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Jrue Holiday.
That likely won't be the only move that the Blazers look to make this summer. They will still have a lot of stock in what happens with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
While it's highly unlikely the Trail Blazers are going to be able to get into negotiations to trade for him, they want the Bucks to be as bad as possible as soon as possible because of their trade with them last year.
Because of the Damian Lillard trade, the Trail Blazers own Milwaukee's 2029 first-round pick and own pick swaps in 2028 and 2030. Their being bad is good for Portland.
That's why the Blazers are hoping that Antetokounmpo decides that he wants to pursue a championship elsewhere. The Bucks would immediately become a team that would be in the lottery.
That would mean that Portland could get some more valuable draft assets as they continue to try to figure out how good their team can be. They want to win this year.
Portland tried to make a push to make the playoffs last year, but they dug themselves too big a hole. That hole early in the season kept them from being able to make it.
Antetokounmpo leaving Milwaukee would be the best possible thing that could happen for the Trail Blazers this season. Having a chance at getting some lottery picks from the Bucks would be fantastic.
Portland isn't done making moves this offseason, either. They are going to make more trades and try to remake their roster into one that can compete for a playoff spot.
It would be one of the more shocking things in the NBA if the Blazers were somehow able to make a trade for Antetokounmpo. That seems extremely unlikely.
It looks like Antetokounmpo will likely stay in Milwaukee, but nothing has been decided yet. Portland has to hope that the Bucks make some dumb moves in the offseason that make him mad.
