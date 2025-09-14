Blazers Have Surprise Hole on Roster Heading Into Season, Says Insider
The Portland Trail Blazers have made it clear that they want to make the playoffs this season. They want to get their young guys some postseason experience before nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard returns next year.
Portland decided to trade for 35-year-old former two-time All-Star guard Jrue Holiday to help their backcourt, but traded 26-year-old Anfernee Simons in order to land him. They are hoping that Holiday's experience makes up for the talent downgrade between him and Simons.
The Blazers think they have a good enough team to compete for a playoff spot. One insider is concerned with one spot on the roster, however.
Insider thinks the Trail Blazers have one big hole on the roster
According to ESPN's Kevin Pelton, the Blazers have a problem with their point guard depth heading into this season since Lillard will not return until 2026-27.
"With Damian Lillard spending his first season back in Portland on the sidelines because of an Achilles tear, the Blazers don't have ideal options behind Scoot Henderson and newcomer Jrue Holiday," Pelton writes. "If either misses time, Portland might be better off using Deni Avdija as a point forward instead of reclamation project Blake Wesley."
The Blazers think that they have enough point guard depth to make the play-in, which should be their goal. Pelton clearly doesn't like the options that they have left on the roster.
Portland will have to hope that some of the younger guys are ready to make a leap up and take more responsibility than they had last season.
The Portland Trail Blazers need the point guards to play well
Scoot Henderson is still looked at as a player who can turn into a star. This would be the season for him to make that leap into stardom with Lillard still on the sidelines.
Henderson might have a shot to start, but he will have to fight Holiday for that right. Whichever player ends up starting will have a tough job to get everyone else involved.
The Blazers believe that they will be a contender to make some noise in the playoffs once Lillard returns next season. They need their current point guards to play well until that point comes.
