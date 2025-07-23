Blazers Notes: Blazers Sign Guard, Damian Lillard Gets Honest, Yang Hansen Almost Quit Basketball

Nelson Espinal

Apr 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Apr 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Portland Trail Blazers hosted their introductory press conference for newly re-signed icon Damian Lillard where he revealed details about what led to his exit a couple of years ago.

Lillard got dealt away by the front office so the team could start a rebuild, but it led to some wounds forming between the player's camp and the organization.

Clearly, both parties mended fences and reunited down the line.

In other news, the Blazers signed another guard to their standard roster, giving them some cover until Lillard makes his significant return.

Additionally, first-round pick Yang Hansen revealed that he almost quit basketball entirely, but he rediscovered his passion for the game, and his career trajectory led him to Portland.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

Blazers Signing Free Agent Former First Round Pick

Damian Lillard Gets Candid About How Relationship With Blazers GM Fell Apart

Blazers' Yang Hansen Reacts to Damian Lillard Return

Blazers' Yang Hansen Had Conversation With Yao Ming Before Coming to NBA

Blazers' Yang Hansen Almost Quit Basketball

Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News