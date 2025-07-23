Blazers Notes: Blazers Sign Guard, Damian Lillard Gets Honest, Yang Hansen Almost Quit Basketball
The Portland Trail Blazers hosted their introductory press conference for newly re-signed icon Damian Lillard where he revealed details about what led to his exit a couple of years ago.
Lillard got dealt away by the front office so the team could start a rebuild, but it led to some wounds forming between the player's camp and the organization.
Clearly, both parties mended fences and reunited down the line.
In other news, the Blazers signed another guard to their standard roster, giving them some cover until Lillard makes his significant return.
Additionally, first-round pick Yang Hansen revealed that he almost quit basketball entirely, but he rediscovered his passion for the game, and his career trajectory led him to Portland.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
