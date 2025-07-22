Blazers Signing Free Agent Former First Round Pick
The Portland Trail Blazers are inking a free agent shooting guard, who finished last season with a strong 3-point game, to bolster their backcourt depth for 2025-26.
Sure, free agent signing Damian Lillard will also help in the long range sniping department — but most likely circa 2026-27, given that the 35-year-old is expected to miss most or all of next season rehabilitating from an Achilles tendon tear.
But in the meantime, Portland has brought in a veteran reinforcement.
Shams Charania of ESPN reports that the Trail Blazers are signing Blake Wesley to a one-year contract.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard, still just 22, was selected with the No. 25 pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Notre Dame. The young swingman has seen his role decline every year since his rookie season, when he averaged 5.0 points while slashing .321/.385/.591, plus 2.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 steals a night in 18.1 minutes a game.
In 58 healthy games last year, Wesley averaged 3.7 points on .435/.293/.623 shooting splits, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.6 steals across 11.8 minutes per.
Charania notes that Wesley connected on 37 percent of his triple tries during the second half of 2024-25 for San Antonio. But cumulatively, he's just a 29.7 percent shooter from long range on 1.1 triple tries over the course of his career. Only once, in 2022-23, did he connect on an above-average tally of triples, nailing 38.5 percent of his 1.4 takes fromm distance as a rookie.
Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report reveals that the contract is a fully guaranteed standard roster spot. The Trail Blazers' head count is now 15 standard roster players and a pair of two-way signings. Still, Portland does have a little flexibility on the standard roster front: fourth-string center Duop Reath has a non-guaranteed $2.2 million contract that will become fully guaranteed on Aug. 1.
Wesley had been shipped out to the Washington Wizards as part of the Spurs' trade for versatile big man Kelly Olynyk. He subsequently negotiated a buyout with Washington to hit free agency ahead of his fourth pro season.
Per Keith Smith of Spotrac, Wesley surrendered $1.4 million of his $4.73 million contract for the 2025-26 season in buyout negotiations.
Although Wesley's new contract with Portland hasn't been announced, based on Highkin's language it appears likely to be a $2.38 million veteran's minimum agreement, meaning he'll ultimately earn back an extra $1 million more than he had lost in the Wizards buyout.
Wesley does carry plenty of intrigue and upside, and on a young Trail Blazers team will get an opportunity for extended run.
