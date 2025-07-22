Blazers' Yang Hansen Reacts to Damian Lillard Return

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Yang Hansen walks to the stage after being selected as the 16th pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Portland Trail Blazers first-round pick Yang Hansen showed his true feeling regarding franchise icon Damian Lillard joining the team once again.

After exploring the market as a free agent, Lillard decided to come back to Portland after spending two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Chinese center Yang Hansen is a part of the Blazers Summer League team out in Las Vegas, and while speaking to the media, he was asked about the return of Lillard.

He pointed to his wrist with a smile, acknowledging the fact that "Dame Time" is back in Portland.

Lillard tore his Achilles, which is leaving him on the sidelines for the upcoming season. The Bucks are under pressure to compete immediately and decided to free up cap space by waiving Lillard for center Myles Turner.

He signed a three-year, $42 million deal and is set to recover from his injury in Oregon. He should provide two seasons worth of play on his current contract, but his impact is felt more than just on the court.

Lillard is a staple of the Portland community. He also provides years of NBA experience and could mentor young players like Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson.

Hansen should also benefit from the arrival of Lillard. As a whole, the current roster doesn't have much 3-point shooting, and Lillard should offer floor spacing in spades.

Also, he excels in running pick-and-rolls, which gives Hansen a reliable playmaker who can make life easier for the big man.

While Lillard and Hansen play different positions, the All-NBA talent can offer advice on how to handle the challenges of the NBA.

For a young player entering his rookie season, Hansen is set up in a supportive environment, which should yield a great atmosphere for development.

