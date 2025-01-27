Blazers Notes: Deandre Ayton Trade Prediction, Former Guard Could Be Bought Out, More

Jeremy Hanna

Jan 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) shakes hands with forward Jerami Grant (9) before the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Given that the Portland Trail Blazers are in 13th place in the Western Conference with a 17-29 record, most experts believe that they will make a few moves in time for the NBA trade deadline.

In fact, one trade prediction has Portland sending center Deandre Ayton and some NBA Draft picks in exchange for an All-Star forward in a multi-team trade. This season, Ayton has averaged 13.8 points, 10.2 total rebounds, 1.5 assists, one block, and 0.8 steals per game across 32 games.

Additionally, it is believed that a guard that used to play for the Trail Blazers and is a former NBA Sixth Man of the Year could be a prime buyout candidate for the team.

Here are the latest news stories about the Portland Trail Blazers to get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story:

