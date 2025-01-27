Blazers Notes: Deandre Ayton Trade Prediction, Former Guard Could Be Bought Out, More
Given that the Portland Trail Blazers are in 13th place in the Western Conference with a 17-29 record, most experts believe that they will make a few moves in time for the NBA trade deadline.
In fact, one trade prediction has Portland sending center Deandre Ayton and some NBA Draft picks in exchange for an All-Star forward in a multi-team trade. This season, Ayton has averaged 13.8 points, 10.2 total rebounds, 1.5 assists, one block, and 0.8 steals per game across 32 games.
Additionally, it is believed that a guard that used to play for the Trail Blazers and is a former NBA Sixth Man of the Year could be a prime buyout candidate for the team.
Here are the latest news stories about the Portland Trail Blazers to get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story:
Blazers Predicted to Move Deandre Ayton For All-Star Forward
One-Time Blazers Guard Could Become Prime Buyout Market Candidate: Report
Blazers' Robert Williams Getting Major Trade Interest from West Contender
Is Deandre Ayton Playing vs Thunder? Blazers Release Full Injury Report
Is Chet Holmgren Playing vs Blazers? Thunder Reveal Injury Report
Blazers Rumors: New Team Listed as Potential Landing Spot For Anfernee Simons