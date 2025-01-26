Blazers' Robert Williams Getting Major Trade Interest from West Contender
The Portland Trail Blazers are going to be a team that is getting a lot of attention in the next couple of weeks. It won't be because they have been playing basketball, although they have won four straight games.
It will be because they have a lot of players that other teams are targeting as trade targets. Despite their recent winning streak, the Blazers will be sellers at the trade deadline.
They have to figure out who they want to keep and who they want to let go. They have less than two weeks to make that final choice.
One player who has been getting a lot of buzz as a possible trade candidate is Robert Williams III. The young center is someone that teams are targeting because of his ability to protect the rim off the bench.
Teams are also hoping that the Trail Blazers are wiling to let him go for a cheap price because of his injury history. He has had a lot of issues staying on the court.
While Williams III has been linked to a lot of teams over the last few weeks, one team that has really emerged is the Houston Rockets.
If the Rockets did center a package around Jock Landale, Tate, and second-round picks, that would be a pretty good haul for the Trail Blazers. The Blazers are unlikely to get a much better deal than that for him.
Williams III would give the Rockets some nice depth at center. They wouldn't need him to play heavy minutes because of Alpren Sengun as the starter, but he could prove some rim protection off the bench.
The Trail Blazers are fielding multiple offers for Williams III, so they have to figure out which one is going to be the best one for them. This one for the Rockets is going to be tough to beat.
There likely won't be any team that is willing to give them a first-round pick, so this is a solid deal, if it ends up getting offered.
Williams III is averaging 6.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists so far this season. He has played in just 16 games this year.
