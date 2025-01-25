Blazers Rumors: New Team Listed as Potential Landing Spot For Anfernee Simons
The Portland Trail Blazers have started playing some good basketball. They are on a four-game winning streak, although none of their wins are against the top half of either conference.
Still, the Blazers look like a competent basketball team right now. Unfortunately for them, it comes too late. They are still 13th in the Western Conference standings.
Being that far behind of the last play-in spot means that they have no shot to make the playoffs. They will be sellers at the trade deadline.
The Trail Blazers have already fielded many calls about the guys they have on their roster. Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III have been the two players generating the most buzz.
Another player who opposing teams have been interested in is Anfernee Simons, The young guard has been looked at as a target for multiple other teams.
Simons is someone that the Blazers have been less inclined to shop around the NBA, but that doesn't mean that he's unavailable.
There is a surprise team who could be in the running for Simons. According to Bleacher Report, the Clippers could be a surprise team that emerges as a contender to trade for him.
Los Angeles has been one of the surprise teams this season. After losing Paul George in free agency and having to deal with another injury saga from Kawhi Leonard, they weren't expected to be a playoff contender.
Instead, they sit sixth in the Western Conference. Adding a player like Simons would really help them increase their scoring output.
Simons would also take some of the playmaking burden off of James Harden. That would help increase what their ceiling is.
In order for Portland to part ways with Simons, the return is going to need to be pretty high. They will need a younger player and some draft capital to make the deal worthwhile.
There are a lot of teams who want Simons on their team. If the Trail Blazers do decide to trade him, they'll have a bidding war for him.
Simons is averaging 18.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game so far this season.
