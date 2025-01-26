Is Chet Holmgren Playing vs Blazers? Thunder Reveal Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers will look to extend their winning streak to five games as they prepare to take on arguably the best team in the league, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
For the past week, the Blazers have been the hottest team in the league, even though that doesn't fit their agenda.
Nonetheless, the Blazers will look for their fifth consecutive win and their 18th of the season. Portland has a pretty good chance of doing just that, as the Thunder will be without their star big man, Chet Holmgren.
Holmgren continues to be out and will be out for at least another handful of weeks due to a hip injury.
Holmgren is continuing to progress in his return-to-play protocol as he recovers from a fractured hip, but he still has some hurdles to climb and may not be ready to return until after the All-Star break.
With Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) also on the shelf for about a week, Jaylin Williams and Branden Carlson should split the traditional center minutes for the Thunder, but Oklahoma City's deep rotation allows the team to use Jalen Williams as a small-ball five with regularity.
Due to the injury, Holmgren has missed the past two-plus months and will likely miss three months. He last played on Nov. 10 against the Golden State Warriors.
The last time he was on the court, he only played five minutes and recorded four rebounds. In Holmgren's last complete game, he was terrific as he recorded 29 points, five rebounds, one assist, and three blocks in 29 minutes of action on Nov. 8 against the Houston Rockets.
Holmgren has struggled with injury throughout his NBA career. He missed his rookie season after being the No. 2 pick due to a Lisfranc injury in his right foot.
The next season, he was healthy and played in every game, but he has struggled to stay on the court this season.
The Blazers will look to take advantage of the Thunder without their big man. However, the Blazers are massive home underdogs with a +13.5 spread.
The Trail Blazers are 11-23 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 6-18 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Thunder have gone 20-7 against Western Conference opponents.
The Blazers sit with a 5-5 record in their last 10 games. As for the Thunder, they are 7-3 and are averaging 120.4 points per game.
