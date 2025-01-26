Is Deandre Ayton Playing vs Thunder? Blazers Release Full Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers will host arguably the best team in the league on Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder hold the second-best record in the league and the best record in the gauntlet that is the Western Conference, 36-8.
The Blazers will have their hands full, but they'll look to continue their hot streak as they search for their fifth consecutive win.
The Blazers are on a rebuilding season, so their wins don't exactly translate to what they're trying to do. Nonetheless, they will search for their 18th win of the season and hope for the best once the season concludes.
That said, Portland will try to look for its fifth win in a row without its star big man, Deandre Ayton.
Ayton will miss his third consecutive game due to a knee injury.
Rookie center Donovan Clingan and veteran Robert Williams (hand) will serve as the Blazers' top centers Sunday due to Ayton's injury.
The Blazers have less than two weeks to make a significant trade that could get them on the trajectory for their future.
Portland is expected to be a seller as we approach the trade deadline. They are expected to trade away many of their top available players, like Williams, Ayton, and/or Jerami Grant.
Ayton last played on Jan. 21 against the Miami Heat. The former No. 1 overall pick was phenomenal in that contest, recording 22 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 34 minutes of action.
The Blazers came out on top in that game, 116-107.
In the season, Ayton has had his ups and downs, averaging 13.8 points per game, 10.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 56.8 percent from the field in 32 games and 30.0 minutes of action.
Although the Blazers have been hot lately, this will arguably be their most challenging game of the season.
The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.9 percent from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.1 percent the Thunder allow to opponents.
The Thunder average 116.5 points per game, 1.3 more than the 115.2 the Trail Blazers allow.
Oklahoma City is the superior team, and their last 10 games are a microcosm of that, recording a 7-3 record.
Nonetheless. the Blazers are averaging 106.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 8.2 steals, and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field in their last 10 games.
