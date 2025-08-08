Blazers Owner Played Major Role in Damian Lillard Trade to Bucks
The Portland Trail Blazers were able to bring Damian Lillard back to the franchise after he was unexpectedly waived by the Milwaukee Bucks a few weeks ago.
Lillard isn't going to play at all next season because of the torn Achilles he suffered in the first round of the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. He will return in 2026-27.
Lillard had no shortage of suitors when he was a free agent for the first time in his career. It was actually the current Blazers owner who played a big role in bringing him back.
More news: Blazers Rumors: Insider Reveals Surprise Timeline for Sale of Team
Portland Trail Blazers owner a big part of Damian Lillard's return
As Lillard was looking around at teams to sign with, the current Blazers owner was instrumental in bringing Lillard back to Portland after two years in Milwaukee.
Allen wanted to make sure that Lillard was taken care of when he wanted to be traded before the 2023-24 season started, and Lillard remembered how she had taken care of him.
That also resonated with Lillard's agent, so they made sure that they talked with Portland when they were trying to figure out where to move next. Lillard clearly never really wanted to leave Portland.
Allen deserves credit for bringing back a franchise icon after trading him away. Fans in Portland love Lillard perhaps more than any other athlete in the Pacific Northwest.
Lillard won't be able to help the team on the court next season, but he will certainly help them from the sidelines as an extra coach to the many young players on the roster.
More news: Blazers Linked to Free Agent Ex-First Rounder in Potential Major Signing
Portland is trying to make the playoffs next season, even without Lillard on the team. Jrue Holiday and the rest of the team will have to make sure they stay healthy so they don't dig themselves a massive hole to start the year once again.
Lillard is going to have to develop a relationship with a new owner fairly soon, as the Blazers are likely going to be sold sometime next season. Whoever the new owner is, they will likely reach out to him as soon as possible.
This past season with the Bucks. Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
Latest Trail Blazers news
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.