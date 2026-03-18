Pacers Have 11 Injuries Before Facing Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are facing off against the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT inside the Gainbridge Fieldhourse. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers Game Details

• Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers

• Date: Wednesday, March 18

• Kickoff Time: 4:30 PM PST

• Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, IN

What channel is Trail Blazers vs. Pacers on?

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers will air on the Rip City Television Network.

How to stream Trail Blazers vs. Pacers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - calf)

Pacers injury report

• PG Tyrese Haliburton (OUT - Achilles)

• SF Johnny Furphy (OUT - knee)

• PF Pascal Siakam (DOUBTFUL - knee)

• SF Aaron Nesmith (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

• C Ivica Zubac (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

• PG Andrew Nembhard (QUESTIONABLE - calf)

• PG T.J. McConnell (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)

• SG Quenton Jackson (QUESTIONABLE - calf)

• SG Ben Sheppard (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

• PF Obi Toppin (QUESTIONABLE - foot)

• C Micah Potter (QUESTIONABLE - triceps)

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers preview

The Blazers are continuing their road trip, where they will have a great chance to start a win streak against the Pacers. The Pacers have lost 14 consecutive games after playing last night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

The Pacers are fielding an uncompetitive roster at the moment, but their travel schedule also has them at a massive disadvantage for the game against the Blazers, who played two nights ago and beat the Brooklyn Nets, who are just above Indiana in the Eastern Conference standings.

Ultimately, the Blazers have a golden opportunity at their hands to come out on top and get a win to possibly move up in the Western Conference standings. The team is in 10th place sitting 0.5 game behind the Golden State Warriors, who are on the road against the Boston Celtics, and 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers, who are also away from home taking on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Any win matters at this stage in the season, so the Blazers need to attack the opportunity and come out on top.